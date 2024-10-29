Applied Nutrition PLC Joins London Stock Exchange

Applied Nutrition PLC (GB:APN) has released an update.

Applied Nutrition PLC has successfully listed its entire share capital of 250 million shares on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker ‘APN’. This move marks a significant milestone for the company as it becomes part of the equity shares category on the official list of the FCA, providing investors with new opportunities in the nutritional sector.

