Applied Molecular Transport, a Phase 1 biotech developing novel oral therapies for inflammatory diseases, raised $154 million by offering 11 million shares at $14, the high end of the range of $12 to $14. The company originally filed to sell 10 million shares. Applied Molecular Transport plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol AMTI. BofA Securities, Jefferies and SVB Leerink acted as lead managers on the deal.



The article Applied Molecular Transport prices upsized IPO at $14, the high end of the range originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



