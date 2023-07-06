Applied Molecular Transport (AMTI) Price Target Increased by 66.67% to 1.02

The average one-year price target for Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) has been revised to 1.02 / share. This is an increase of 66.67% from the prior estimate of 0.61 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.01 to a high of 1.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 270.91% from the latest reported closing price of 0.28 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 58 funds or institutions reporting positions in Applied Molecular Transport. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 20.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMTI is 1.51%, an increase of 18.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.55% to 17,733K shares. The put/call ratio of AMTI is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EPIQ Capital Group holds 8,721K shares representing 22.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,769K shares, representing a decrease of 0.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMTI by 9.97% over the last quarter.

Founders Fund V Management holds 3,612K shares representing 9.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,090K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Founders Fund VI Management holds 827K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Laurion Capital Management holds 482K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Applied Molecular Transport Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary technology platform to design and develop a pipeline of novel oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. AMT's proprietary technology platform allows it to exploit existing natural cellular trafficking pathways to facilitate the active transport of diverse therapeutic modalities across the intestinal epithelium (IE) barrier. Active transport is an efficient mechanism that uses the cell's own machinery to transport materials across the IE barrier. AMT believes that its ability to exploit this mechanism is a key differentiator of its approach. AMT is developing additional oral biologic product candidates in patient-friendly oral forms that are designed to either target local gastrointestinal tissue or enter systemic circulation to precisely address the relevant biology of a disease. AMT's headquarters, internal GMP manufacturing and lab facilities are located in South San Francisco, CA.

