Applied Molecular: Earlier Treatment With AMT-101 Combination Therapy Shows Additive Benefit In UC

(RTTNews) - Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI) reported top-line phase 2 results from the MARKET combination trial for AMT-101 in biologic-naïve patients with moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis. The company said these data suggest that combination treatment with AMT-101 earlier in the course of ulcerative colitis may be more beneficial than anti-TNFa alone within 5 years of diagnosis. AMT-101 appeared safe and well-tolerated in the trial. The company plans to present full trial results at an upcoming medical conference.

"The observation of an unequal duration of UC between the trial arms led us to perform a post hoc sub-group analysis which supports additive efficacy with the combination in patients earlier in their course of UC. These data will further inform our future development plans for AMT-101 in combination therapy and we plan to discuss next steps with FDA," said Bittoo Kanwar, chief medical officer of AMT.

