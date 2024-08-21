Applied Mat's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Applied Mat (NASDAQ:AMAT), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in AMAT often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for Applied Mat. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 50% bullish and 33% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $34,335, and 11 calls, totaling $707,876.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $207.5 to $270.0 for Applied Mat during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Applied Mat's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Applied Mat's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $207.5 to $270.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Applied Mat Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMAT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $28.9 $28.3 $28.9 $210.00 $109.8K 10 38 AMAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $21.5 $21.2 $21.3 $210.00 $106.5K 1.1K 51 AMAT CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $7.85 $7.55 $7.85 $210.00 $98.1K 5.2K 201 AMAT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $9.25 $9.05 $9.15 $230.00 $91.5K 1.1K 100 AMAT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $9.0 $8.85 $8.85 $207.50 $63.7K 173 94

About Applied Mat

Applied Materials is the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturer in the world. Applied Materials has a broad portfolio spanning nearly every corner of the WFE ecosystem. Specifically, Applied Materials holds a market share leadership position in deposition, which entails the layering of new materials on semiconductor wafers. It is more exposed to general-purpose logic chips made at integrated device manufacturers and foundries. It counts the largest chipmakers in the world as customers, including TSMC, Intel, and Samsung.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Applied Mat, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Applied Mat Trading volume stands at 686,208, with AMAT's price up by 0.89%, positioned at $207.99. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 85 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Applied Mat

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $252.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Applied Mat with a target price of $250. An analyst from Deutsche Bank persists with their Hold rating on Applied Mat, maintaining a target price of $230. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Needham lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $260. An analyst from Stifel persists with their Buy rating on Applied Mat, maintaining a target price of $270. An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $250.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Applied Mat with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.