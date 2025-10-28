Applied Materials (XTRA:AP2) Price Target Increased by 13.23% to 191.82

The average one-year price target for Applied Materials (XTRA:AP2) has been revised to 191,82 € / share. This is an increase of 13.23% from the prior estimate of 169,41 € dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 131,60 € to a high of 241,71 € / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.21% from the latest reported closing price of 200,25 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,625 funds or institutions reporting positions in Applied Materials. This is an increase of 96 owner(s) or 2.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AP2 is 0.48%, an increase of 8.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.35% to 740,536K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,803K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,656K shares , representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AP2 by 13.20% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,062K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,582K shares , representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AP2 by 14.46% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 21,026K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,619K shares , representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AP2 by 39.22% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 16,558K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,732K shares , representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AP2 by 5.21% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 13,564K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,864K shares , representing an increase of 42.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AP2 by 62.32% over the last quarter.

