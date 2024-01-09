News & Insights

Applied Materials To Collaborate With Google For Advance AR Technologies

January 09, 2024 — 08:19 am EST

(RTTNews) - Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Tuesday announced a collaboration with Google on advanced technologies for augmented reality or AR.

The collaboration will help create lightweight visual display systems for the next wave of AR experiences.

"Applied Materials is focused on bringing the most advanced and high-performance optical technology to create brilliant, lightweight solutions designed to enable radically new products,"

Paul Meissner of Applied Materials said, "??Combining our global engineering capabilities with Google's proven platforms, products and services opens endless possibilities for future AR product categories."

