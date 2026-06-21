Applied Materials Stock Looks Pricey—Can AI Demand Justify the Rally?

This week's news that Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ: AMAT) has just crossed the price-to-sales valuation it held at the peak of the dot-com bubble in April 2000 might have been enough to get even the most committed bulls reaching for the Pepto.

That’s because headlines comparing a stock's valuation to its dot-com bubble level usually serve as a flashing red light for investors. When you consider just how big a tear the semiconductor equipment maker has been on, it’s somewhat understandable.

Applied Materials’ share hit yet another fresh all-time high this week, as the multi-month rally continued to gain momentum. All told, the stock is up more than 140% year to date and a staggering 50% in the past month alone.

That kind of run is the kind that makes new highs, breaks technical models, and, eventually, attracts headlines like this one. The question for investors is whether that historical comparison is the warning sign it sounds like, or whether the current environment is different enough that the multiple is actually justified. Let's jump into it.

Why the Rally Is Anything But Irrational

The starting point worth holding onto is that this isn't a 1999-style story of a company being bought purely on hope and hype. Applied Materials is genuinely benefiting from one of the most powerful structural tailwinds the semiconductor industry has ever seen. The team at Citi made that exact point earlier this week, raising its price target on the stock as it cited a "structural increase" in NAND demand driven by the explosion of agentic AI workloads.

The argument is technical, but still fairly intuitive when you boil it down. As AI workloads become more complex and demanding, they require a much larger memory pool than the fastest and most expensive memory types can practically provide. That's pushing the industry toward cheaper, higher-capacity alternatives, and Applied Materials sits at the heart of the equipment supply chain that makes those alternatives possible.

Coupled with ongoing innovation across the broader memory landscape, the team at Citi sees this shift as a structural tailwind that should continue to drive the company's earnings growth well into 2028. That's not a near-term sugar high. That's a multi-year trend that the bulls are betting will continue to drive revenue growth at rates most other tech stocks would kill for.

Analysts Are Unanimous in Their Outlook

In fact, Applied Materials’ Moderate Buy consensus rating and the latest round of higher analyst price targets are another reason to avoid leaning too heavily on the dot-com comparison.

Citi’s $710 target, up from $550, still implies upside from recent highs, and the firm is far from alone.

Barclays, UBS Group and Cantor Fitzgerald are among the firms that have recently reiterated or raised bullish views on Applied Materials.

When well-regarded analysts continue to raise their targets, even after a stock has already gained 140% this year, it tells you something about their confidence in its growth trajectory.

The Risks Are Real Too

For all that, however, there's no escaping the sheer one-directional nature of the chart in recent months, or this week’s dot-com headline. Applied Materials’ relative strength index is also pushing into overbought territory, which can often set the scene for a sharp reset whenever sentiment starts swinging the other way.

There are also genuine fundamental concerns that shouldn't be ignored. Almost 30% of the company’s revenue comes from China, which leaves Applied Materials more exposed than most to any sudden trade-policy disruption or further restrictions on equipment exports.

How to Build a Position Carefully

For investors looking to get involved, there’s plenty to consider. The bull case is genuine, the structural demand picture is compelling, and the analyst community is firmly in the camp of higher prices ahead. But the chart is also stretched, the valuation is at historically extreme levels, and one-directional rallies tend to find their reckoning eventually.

For investors looking to chase this entry, that probably means resisting the urge to go all-in on a single position and instead building it up in stages. A starter position now, with the discipline to add on the pullbacks that almost certainly lie ahead, is likely a smarter way to play this than trying to time the absolute top. The dot-com comparison may make for an uncomfortable headline, but the difference between 2000 and 2026 is that this time, the demand is genuinely there. The trick is to make sure you don't pay too much for it.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.