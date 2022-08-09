Applied Materials Stock Continues To Slide

(RTTNews) - Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) shares are declining more than 6 percent on Tuesday morning, continuing a decline since July end. There were no stock-specific news on the day.

Currently, shares are at $100.94, down 6.39 percent from the previous close of $107.83 on a volume of 2,849,950. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $82.67-$167.06 on average volume of 7,523,177.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.