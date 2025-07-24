Applied Materials Stock (AMAT) Opinions on Fiscal Q3 2025 Results Anticipation

Recent discussions on X about Applied Materials (AMAT) have centered around the company's strategic moves and upcoming financial results. Many users are intrigued by reports of aggressive talent recruitment in Asia, particularly in advanced packaging, signaling a strong push for innovation. There's also anticipation building for the fiscal third-quarter 2025 results, with some expressing curiosity about how these will reflect the company's growth trajectory.

Additionally, posts on X have highlighted analyst optimism, with some pointing to positive price targets and expectations of significant industry spending in the coming years. Comments also reflect interest in leadership changes, such as a recent board appointment, which has sparked conversations about potential shifts in corporate strategy. The tone of these discussions suggests a keen watch on how Applied Materials positions itself in the competitive semiconductor equipment market.

Note: This discussion summary was generated from an AI condensation of post data.

Applied Materials Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AMAT stock 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMAT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 4 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $60,000 on 06/06, 05/05, 04/09, 03/17 and 0 sales.

on 06/06, 05/05, 04/09, 03/17 and 0 sales. SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 05/13 and 1 sale worth up to $100,000 on 04/08.

on 05/13 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 5 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $200,000 on 04/17, 04/11, 03/13 and 2 sales worth up to $200,000 on 05/12, 05/08.

on 04/17, 04/11, 03/13 and 2 sales worth up to on 05/12, 05/08. SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/19 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/16.

on 03/19 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/16. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/08.

Applied Materials Insider Trading Activity

Applied Materials insiders have traded $AMAT stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GARY E DICKERSON (President and CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 50,000 shares for an estimated $6,865,081 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ADAM SANDERS (Corp. Controller & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,283 shares for an estimated $212,355.

Applied Materials Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,081 institutional investors add shares of Applied Materials stock to their portfolio, and 968 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Applied Materials Government Contracts

We have seen $2,450 of award payments to $AMAT over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

Applied Materials Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AMAT in the last several months. We have seen 11 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/24/2025

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/16/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/16/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/16/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/16/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025

Applied Materials Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AMAT recently. We have seen 16 analysts offer price targets for $AMAT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $200.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho set a target price of $220.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 James Schneider from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $225.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Joseph Quatrochi from Wells Fargo set a target price of $215.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Timm Schulze-Melander from Redburn Atlantic set a target price of $200.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Atif Malik from Citigroup set a target price of $220.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Joseph Moore from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $169.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Matthew Prisco from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $220.0 on 06/24/2025

