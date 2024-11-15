Applied Materials price target lowered to $250 from $260 at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI lowered the firm’s price target on Applied Materials (AMAT) to $250 from $260 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm continues to recommend Applied as “a top SCE large cap pick” post an October-end quarter “beat & slight raise,” adding that it thinks the valuation is attractive and expect the stock’s multiple to expand as investors “realize the positive fundamentals of the industry.” The firm models three-year EPS power of $14, the analyst added.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AMAT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.