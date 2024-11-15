News & Insights

Stocks
AMAT

Applied Materials price target lowered to $250 from $260 at Evercore ISI

November 15, 2024 — 08:30 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Evercore ISI lowered the firm’s price target on Applied Materials (AMAT) to $250 from $260 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm continues to recommend Applied as “a top SCE large cap pick” post an October-end quarter “beat & slight raise,” adding that it thinks the valuation is attractive and expect the stock’s multiple to expand as investors “realize the positive fundamentals of the industry.” The firm models three-year EPS power of $14, the analyst added.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AMAT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMAT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.