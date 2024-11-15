Applied Materials price target lowered to $220 from $235 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo lowered the firm’s price target on Applied Materials (AMAT) to $220 from $235 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. January quarter guidance was mixed, but the focus is likely to be on implied China revenue up 2% quarter over quarter and relative to peers’ calendar Q4 guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
