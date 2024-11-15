Applied Materials price target lowered to $210 from $220 at BofA

BofA lowered the firm’s price target on Applied Materials (AMAT) to $210 from $220 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Fiscal Q4 results came in 1% ahead on sales and 7% ahead in terms of pro-forma EPS, while Q1 sales guidance of $7.15B missed consensus by 1%, but was slightly ahead of the firm’s $7.11B estimate, the analyst tells investors. Following the report, the firm lowered its price target given potential for near-term WFE undergrowth.

