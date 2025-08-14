Markets
Applied Materials Posts Higher Revenue And Earnings In Q3

August 14, 2025 — 06:16 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT), a semiconductor equipment manufacturer, reported an 8 percent year-over-year increase in net revenue to $7.3 billion for the third quarter ended July 27, 2025, compared with $6.78 billion in the same period last year. Net income rose 4 percent to $1.78 billion from $1.71 billion a year ago. Earnings per share increased to $2.22 from $2.05. On an adjusted basis, net income climbed 13 percent to $1.99 billion, while adjusted EPS grew 17 percent to $2.48.

AMAT closed Thursday's trading at $188.24 down $1.76 or 0.93 percent on the Nasdaq.

