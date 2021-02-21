Stocks
AMAT

Applied Materials Posts Blowout Quarter; Shares Gain 5%

Contributor
Amit Singh TipRanks
Published

Shares of Applied Materials popped 5.3% on Friday after the semiconductor equipment vendor reported better-than-expected 1Q results. Additionally, the company forecasted 2Q guidance that topped the Street’s estimates.

Applied Materials (AMAT) reported adjusted earnings of $1.39 per share, which beat analysts’ estimates of $1.28 per share and jumped 42% year-over-year, driven by top-line growth and improved gross and operating margins.

Its 1Q revenues grew 24% year-over-year to about $5.16 billion and came in marginally ahead of the consensus estimates of $4.97 billion. The company’s CEO Gary Dickerson said, “In our first fiscal quarter, we’ve seen a continued acceleration of demand in our semiconductor business as major macro and industry trends fuel increasing consumption of silicon across a wide range of markets and applications.”

As for 2Q, the company expects to generate revenues in the range of $5.19-$5.59 billion, with the midpoint of $5.39 billion coming in higher than analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Applied Materials anticipates 2Q earnings in the range of $1.44-$1.56 per share, compared to consensus estimates of $1.28. (See Applied Materials stock analysis on TipRanks)

Following the stellar results, Susquehanna analyst Mehdi Hosseini raised the stock’s price target to $132 (10.5% upside potential) from $106 and maintained a Buy rating.

In a note to investors, Hosseini said, “We have increased our P/E and EBITDA multiples due to incremental confidence on higher than expected TAM [total addressable market] opportunities in 2021, sustainability of share gains and prudent cost controls, all while FCF [free cash flow] margin is expected to remain above 20%. Such FCFs are then expected to help fund capital returns and future accretive acquisitions.”

Overall, the rest of the Street has a bullish outlook on the stock, with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 19 Buys and 3 Holds. The average analyst price target of $133.95 implies upside potential of about 12% to current levels. Shares have skyrocketed over 85% over the past year.

Furthermore, AMAT scores a “Perfect 10” from TipRanks’ Smart Score rating system, indicating that the stock has strong potential to outperform market expectations.

Related News:
Frontdoor’s 2021 Revenue Outlook Tops Estimates After 4Q Beat
Fastly’s 1Q Guidance Disappoints; Shares Sink Over 15%
Arista Networks’ 1Q Sales Outlook Exceeds Street Estimates; Shares Gain 5%

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMAT

Latest Stocks Videos

    See more videos

    TipRanks

    TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.

    Learn More