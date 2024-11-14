Applied Materials options imply 5.6% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Applied Materials (AMAT) is 2.0x normal with calls leading puts 5:3. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 5.6%, or $10.38, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 2.1%.

