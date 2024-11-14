Applied Materials options imply 5.6% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Applied Materials (AMAT) is 2.0x normal with calls leading puts 5:3. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 5.6%, or $10.38, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 2.1%.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on AMAT:
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves Today, November 14, 2024
- Applied Materials price target lowered to $250 from $270 at Stifel
- Is AMAT a Buy, Before Earnings?
- Applied Materials price target lowered to $170 from $190 at Susquehanna
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves This Week, November 11 – November 15, 2024
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.