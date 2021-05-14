Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Could Become A Multi-Bagger

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, the ROCE of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Applied Materials, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.26 = US$4.9b ÷ (US$23b - US$4.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2021).

Thus, Applied Materials has an ROCE of 26%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Semiconductor industry average of 11%.

NasdaqGS:AMAT Return on Capital Employed May 14th 2021

In the above chart we have measured Applied Materials' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Applied Materials.

How Are Returns Trending?

The trends we've noticed at Applied Materials are quite reassuring. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 26%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 71% more capital is being employed now too. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

What We Can Learn From Applied Materials' ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Applied Materials can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And a remarkable 546% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Applied Materials can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

