US Markets
AMAT

Applied Materials names former Xilinx finance chief as CFO

Contributor
Eva Mathews Reuters
Published

Chip equipment maker Applied Materials Inc said on Monday it appointed former Xilinx finance chief Brice Hill as its chief financial officer.

March 7 (Reuters) - Chip equipment maker Applied Materials Inc AMAT.O said on Monday it appointed former Xilinx finance chief Brice Hill as its chief financial officer.

Hill, 55, succeeds Dan Durn, who stepped down in October to take over as CFO of software company Adobe Inc ADBE.O.

Hill was the CFO of Xilinx when chip designer Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.O agreed to buy the company. The record $50 billion chip industry deal closed in February.

Hill has also served in several finance roles at Intel Corp INTC.O and General Motors GM.N.

Applied Materials is among the biggest makers of machinery used to manufacture semiconductors and counts Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) 2330.TW, South Korea's Samsung 005930.KS and Intel among its top customers.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMAT ADBE AMD INTC GM

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular