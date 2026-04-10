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AMAT

Applied Materials Moves Up In Analyst Rankings, Passing Parker Hannifin Corp

April 10, 2026 — 11:47 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) has taken over the #52 spot from Parker Hannifin Corp (Symbol: PH), according to ETF Channel. Below is a chart of Applied Materials, Inc. versus Parker Hannifin Corp plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (AMAT plotted in blue; PH plotted in green): Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of AMAT vs. PH:

AMAT,PH Relative Performance Chart

AMAT is currently trading up about 1.5%, while PH is up about 0.2% midday Friday.

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 Dividend Articles
 MBBB shares outstanding history
 DRIP Returns Calculator

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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AMAT
PH

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