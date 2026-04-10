Applied Materials Moves Up In Analyst Rankings, Passing Parker Hannifin Corp

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) has taken over the #52 spot from Parker Hannifin Corp (Symbol: PH), according to ETF Channel . Below is a chart of Applied Materials, Inc. versus Parker Hannifin Corp plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (AMAT plotted in blue; PH plotted in green):

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of AMAT vs. PH:

AMAT is currently trading up about 1.5%, while PH is up about 0.2% midday Friday.

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