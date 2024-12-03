News & Insights

AMAT

Applied Materials Issues Statement On U.S. Export Regulations - Quick Facts

December 03, 2024 — 07:53 am EST

(RTTNews) - Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) said, based on initial assessment of the impact of the new regulations, the company is not changing the guided ranges of its first quarter business outlook provided in Nov. 14, 2024 financial results press release. The company issued the statement following updated export regulations for semiconductor technology, announced by the United States government.

Applied Materials, Inc. is a leader in materials engineering solutions used to produce virtually every new chip and advanced display in the world.

