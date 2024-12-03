Applied Materials Issues Statement On U.S. Export Regulations - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) said, based on initial assessment of the impact of the new regulations, the company is not changing the guided ranges of its first quarter business outlook provided in Nov. 14, 2024 financial results press release. The company issued the statement following updated export regulations for semiconductor technology, announced by the United States government.

