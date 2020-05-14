Applied Materials Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

Markets
(RTTNews) - Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $755 million, or $0.82 per share. This compares with $666 million, or $0.70 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Applied Materials Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $817 million or $0.89 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.9% to $3.96 billion from $3.54 billion last year.

Applied Materials Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $817 Mln. vs. $660 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.89 vs. $0.70 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.95 -Revenue (Q2): $3.96 Bln vs. $3.54 Bln last year.

