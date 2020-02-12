Applied Materials Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) revealed a profit for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $892 million, or $0.96 per share. This compares with $771 million, or $0.80 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Applied Materials Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $904 million or $0.98 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.93 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.9% to $4.16 billion from $3.75 billion last year.

Applied Materials Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $904 Mln. vs. $779 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.98 vs. $0.81 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.93 -Revenue (Q1): $4.16 Bln vs. $3.75 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.