Applied Materials Inc. Profit Advances In Q2

(RTTNews) - Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $1.72 billion, or $2.06 per share. This compares with $1.57 billion, or $1.86 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Applied Materials Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.74 billion or $2.09 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.3% to $6.65 billion from $6.63 billion last year.

Applied Materials Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $1.72 Bln. vs. $1.57 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.06 vs. $1.86 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $6.65 Bln vs. $6.63 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: 1.83 - 2.19 Next quarter revenue guidance: $6.61 - 6.69 Bln

