Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 24, 2021

Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 24, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AMAT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that AMAT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $147.55, the dividend yield is .65%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AMAT was $147.55, representing a -7.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $159 and a 91.69% increase over the 52 week low of $76.97.

AMAT is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB). AMAT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.41. Zacks Investment Research reports AMAT's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 18.39%, compared to an industry average of 22.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the amat Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to AMAT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AMAT as a top-10 holding:

Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (BUL)

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (PSI)

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (XPND)

Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (PWC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSI with an increase of 20% over the last 100 days. BUL has the highest percent weighting of AMAT at 4.99%.

