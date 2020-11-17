Dividends
Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2020

Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 18, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AMAT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that AMAT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $74.48, the dividend yield is 1.18%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AMAT was $74.48, representing a -1.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $75.93 and a 103.28% increase over the 52 week low of $36.64.

AMAT is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA). AMAT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.44. Zacks Investment Research reports AMAT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 17.29%, compared to an industry average of 29.7%.

  • VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)
  • Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (PSI)
  • First Trust NASDAQ-100- Technology Index Fund (QTEC)
  • VanEck Vectors ETF Trust (MOAT)
  • VanEck Vectors ETF Trust (GOAT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SMH with an increase of 34.04% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AMAT at 4.96%.

