Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 26, 2021

Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 26, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AMAT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.09% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $134.58, the dividend yield is .71%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AMAT was $134.58, representing a -7.82% decrease from the 52 week high of $146 and a 152.42% increase over the 52 week low of $53.32.

AMAT is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Deere & Company (DE). AMAT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.79. Zacks Investment Research reports AMAT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 53.21%, compared to an industry average of 45.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AMAT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AMAT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AMAT as a top-10 holding:

Davis Select Worldwide ETF (DWLD)

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (PSI)

Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (BUL)

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSI with an increase of 19.01% over the last 100 days. DWLD has the highest percent weighting of AMAT at 5.94%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.