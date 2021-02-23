Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 24, 2021

Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 24, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 18, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AMAT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that AMAT has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of AMAT was $115.23, representing a -7.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $124.50 and a 214.49% increase over the 52 week low of $36.64.

AMAT is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA). AMAT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.18. Zacks Investment Research reports AMAT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 41.03%, compared to an industry average of 35.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AMAT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AMAT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AMAT as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FAD)

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FEX)

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FTC)

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL)

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX (FXL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTXL with an increase of 38.75% over the last 100 days. FAD has the highest percent weighting of AMAT at 10000%.

