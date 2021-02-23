Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 24, 2021

Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 24, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 18, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AMAT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that AMAT has paid the same dividend.
The previous trading day's last sale of AMAT was $115.23, representing a -7.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $124.50 and a 214.49% increase over the 52 week low of $36.64.
AMAT is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA). AMAT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.18. Zacks Investment Research reports AMAT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 41.03%, compared to an industry average of 35.1%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AMAT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
Interested in gaining exposure to AMAT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have AMAT as a top-10 holding:
- First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FAD)
- First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FEX)
- First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FTC)
- First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL)
- First Trust Technology AlphaDEX (FXL).
The top-performing ETF of this group is FTXL with an increase of 38.75% over the last 100 days. FAD has the highest percent weighting of AMAT at 10000%.
