Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 25, 2021

Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AMAT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.09% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $131.49, the dividend yield is .73%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AMAT was $131.49, representing a -9.94% decrease from the 52 week high of $146 and a 142.83% increase over the 52 week low of $54.15.

AMAT is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Deere & Company (DE). AMAT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.75. Zacks Investment Research reports AMAT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 64.03%, compared to an industry average of 33.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AMAT Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to AMAT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AMAT as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (AMAT)

ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (AMAT)

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (AMAT)

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (AMAT)

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (AMAT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XNTK with an increase of 10.21% over the last 100 days. FTXL has the highest percent weighting of AMAT at 7.45%.

