Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 19, 2020

Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 19, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AMAT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.76% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $66.94, the dividend yield is 1.31%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AMAT was $66.94, representing a -4.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $69.90 and a 82.7% increase over the 52 week low of $36.64.

AMAT is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA). AMAT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.44. Zacks Investment Research reports AMAT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 30.99%, compared to an industry average of 37.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AMAT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AMAT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AMAT as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (PSI)

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)

iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (ACWF)

Franklin Templeton ETF Trust (FLQL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSI with an increase of 56.99% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AMAT at 5.05%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.