Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 19, 2020

Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 19, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AMAT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.76% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $66.94, the dividend yield is 1.31%.
The previous trading day's last sale of AMAT was $66.94, representing a -4.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $69.90 and a 82.7% increase over the 52 week low of $36.64.
AMAT is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA). AMAT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.44. Zacks Investment Research reports AMAT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 30.99%, compared to an industry average of 37.6%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AMAT Dividend History page.
Interested in gaining exposure to AMAT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have AMAT as a top-10 holding:
- Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (PSI)
- VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)
- iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)
- iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (ACWF)
- Franklin Templeton ETF Trust (FLQL).
The top-performing ETF of this group is PSI with an increase of 56.99% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AMAT at 5.05%.
