Applied Materials, Inc. Schedules Fiscal Q3 2025 Earnings Conference Call for August 14, 2025

Applied Materials will host its Q3 2025earnings callon August 14, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Potential Positives

Applied Materials will report its fiscal third quarter earnings on August 14, 2025, which provides transparency and keeps investors informed about the company's financial performance.



The company is a leader in materials engineering solutions essential for the semiconductor and advanced display industries, highlighting its significant role in technology advancement.



Applied Materials emphasizes its contribution to key areas like AI and next-generation chip commercialization, showcasing its relevance in critical and emerging markets.



Theearnings callwill be webcast live, ensuring accessibility for stakeholders to engage with the company's financial updates directly.

Potential Negatives

FAQ

When is the Applied Materials Q3 2025earnings call

Theearnings callis scheduled for Thursday, August 14, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT.

How can I listen to theearnings call

The call will be webcast live at https://ir.appliedmaterials.com.

Is there a replay available for theearnings call

Yes, a replay will be available on the same day starting at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

What does Applied Materials specialize in?

Applied Materials specializes in materials engineering solutions for semiconductors and advanced displays, crucial for AI and next-gen chips.

Who can I contact for media inquiries?

For media inquiries, contact Ricky Gradwohl at 408.235.4676.

$AMAT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AMAT stock 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMAT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 4 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $60,000 on 06/06, 05/05, 04/09, 03/17 and 0 sales.

on 06/06, 05/05, 04/09, 03/17 and 0 sales. SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 05/13 and 1 sale worth up to $100,000 on 04/08.

on 05/13 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 5 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $200,000 on 04/17, 04/11, 03/13 and 2 sales worth up to $200,000 on 05/12, 05/08.

on 04/17, 04/11, 03/13 and 2 sales worth up to on 05/12, 05/08. SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/19 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/16.

on 03/19 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/16. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/08.

$AMAT Insider Trading Activity

$AMAT insiders have traded $AMAT stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GARY E DICKERSON (President and CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 50,000 shares for an estimated $6,865,081 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ADAM SANDERS (Corp. Controller & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,283 shares for an estimated $212,355.

$AMAT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,081 institutional investors add shares of $AMAT stock to their portfolio, and 967 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$AMAT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AMAT in the last several months. We have seen 11 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/24/2025

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/16/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/16/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/16/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/16/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025

$AMAT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AMAT recently. We have seen 16 analysts offer price targets for $AMAT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $200.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho set a target price of $220.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 James Schneider from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $225.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Joseph Quatrochi from Wells Fargo set a target price of $215.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Timm Schulze-Melander from Redburn Atlantic set a target price of $200.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Atif Malik from Citigroup set a target price of $220.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Joseph Moore from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $169.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Matthew Prisco from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $220.0 on 06/24/2025

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Materials, Inc. today announced that it will hold its fiscal third quarter 2025earnings conference callon Thursday, August 14, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT.





The call will be webcast live at:



https://ir.appliedmaterials.com



. A replay will be available on the same day beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.







About Applied Materials







Applied Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMAT) is the leader in materials engineering solutions that are at the foundation of virtually every new semiconductor and advanced display in the world. The technology we create is essential to advancing AI and accelerating the commercialization of next-generation chips. At Applied, we push the boundaries of science and engineering to deliver material innovation that changes the world. Learn more at



www.appliedmaterials.com



.







Contact:









Ricky Gradwohl



(editorial/media) 408.235.4676







Liz Morali



(financial community) 408.986.7977



