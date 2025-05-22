Applied Materials, Inc. Management to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Applied Materials management will speak at investor conferences, with webcasts available on their website.

Applied Materials, Inc. announced that its management will participate in fireside chats at two upcoming investor conferences. Gary Dickerson, the President and CEO, will speak at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference on May 29 at 7:00 a.m. PT, while Brice Hill, the Senior Vice President and CFO, will present at the BofA Securities Global Technology Conference on June 4 at 10:40 a.m. PT. Both sessions will be available via live audio webcast on the Applied Materials website, with replays accessible later the same day. Applied Materials specializes in materials engineering solutions critical for producing new chips and advanced displays.

Management participation in multiple high-profile investor conferences can enhance visibility and investor confidence in Applied Materials.

The presence of key executives like the President and CEO and the CFO at these events signals strong leadership and a commitment to transparency.

Live audio webcasts allow a broader audience to access important company insights, potentially attracting new investors.

Applied Materials' position as a leader in materials engineering solutions underscores its influence and role in the semiconductor and display industry, which is vital for technological advancements.

None

When will Gary Dickerson speak at the Bernstein Conference?

Gary Dickerson will speak on Thursday, May 29, starting at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m. ET.

How can I watch the investor conference webcasts?

A live audio webcast will be available on the Applied Materials website and a replay will be accessible the same day.

Who is participating in the BofA Securities Conference?

Brice Hill, Senior Vice President and CFO, will participate in the BofA Securities Global Technology Conference.

What is Applied Materials known for?

Applied Materials is a leader in materials engineering solutions for chip and advanced display production.

Who can I contact for media inquiries about Applied Materials?

You can contact Ricky Gradwohl at 408.235.4676 for media inquiries.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Materials, Inc. today announced that members of management will participate in fireside chats at upcoming investor conferences.





Gary Dickerson, President and CEO, will participate at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference on Thursday, May 29 beginning at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m. ET.





Brice Hill, Senior Vice President and CFO, will participate at the BofA Securities Global Technology Conference on Wednesday, June 4 beginning at 10:40 a.m. PT / 1:40 p.m. ET.





A live audio webcast of each session will be available on the Applied Materials website at:



https://ir.appliedmaterials.com



with a replay available the same day.







About Applied Materials







Applied Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMAT) is the leader in materials engineering solutions used to produce virtually every new chip and advanced display in the world. Our expertise in modifying materials at atomic levels and on an industrial scale enables customers to transform possibilities into reality. At Applied Materials, our innovations make possible a better future. Learn more at



www.appliedmaterials.com



.







Contact:









Ricky Gradwohl



(editorial/media) 408.235.4676







Liz Morali



(financial community) 408.986.7977



