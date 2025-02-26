Applied Materials, Inc. CFO Brice Hill to Participate in Cantor Fitzgerald Global Technology Conference Fireside Chat

Brice Hill, CFO of Applied Materials, will participate in a fireside chat at the Cantor Fitzgerald Conference on March 12.

Applied Materials, Inc. announced that Brice Hill, Senior Vice President and CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Technology Conference on March 12, starting at 5:00 a.m. PT / 8:00 a.m. ET. The session will be available via live audio webcast on the company's website, with a replay offered the same day. Applied Materials is a leader in materials engineering solutions crucial for chip and advanced display production, focusing on innovations that enable transformative possibilities in technology.

Brice Hill, Senior Vice President and CFO, represents the company at the prestigious Cantor Fitzgerald Global Technology Conference, indicating the company's engagement with key investors and industry leaders.

The live audio webcast of the session allows for broader investor accessibility, enhancing transparency and communication with the financial community.

Applied Materials highlights its position as a leader in materials engineering, reinforcing its reputation and commitment to innovation in the semiconductor and display industries.

The timing of the fireside chat aligns with global interest in technology advancements, potentially positioning Applied Materials favorably among competitors in investor discussions.

When will Brice Hill speak at the Cantor Fitzgerald Conference?

Brice Hill will participate in the fireside chat on Wednesday, March 12, starting at 5:00 a.m. PT / 8:00 a.m. ET.

Where can I find the live webcast of the event?

The live audio webcast will be available on the Applied Materials website at https://ir.appliedmaterials.com.

Is there a way to access a replay of the session?

Yes, a replay of the session will be available on the Applied Materials website later the same day.

What does Applied Materials do?

Applied Materials is a leader in materials engineering solutions for producing chips and advanced displays globally.

Who should I contact for media inquiries about the event?

For media inquiries, contact Ricky Gradwohl at 408.235.4676.

$AMAT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AMAT stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMAT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$AMAT Insider Trading Activity

$AMAT insiders have traded $AMAT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ADAM SANDERS (Corp. Controller & CAO) sold 271 shares for an estimated $46,808

$AMAT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 966 institutional investors add shares of $AMAT stock to their portfolio, and 1,208 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Materials, Inc. today announced that Brice Hill, Senior Vice President and CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Technology Conference on Wednesday, March 12 beginning at 5:00 a.m. PT / 8:00 a.m. ET.





A live audio webcast of the session will be available on the Applied Materials website at:



https://ir.appliedmaterials.com



with a replay available the same day.







About Applied Materials







Applied Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMAT) is the leader in materials engineering solutions used to produce virtually every new chip and advanced display in the world. Our expertise in modifying materials at atomic levels and on an industrial scale enables customers to transform possibilities into reality. At Applied Materials, our innovations make possible a better future. Learn more at



www.appliedmaterials.com



.







Ricky Gradwohl



(editorial/media) 408.235.4676







Liz Morali



(financial community) 408.986.7977



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.