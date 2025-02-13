Applied Materials Hits Its Q1 Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), a leader in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, announced its fiscal 2025 first-quarter earnings on Feb. 13. The company reported record revenue of $7.17 billion, a 7% increase from the same period last year. That was just above the midpoint of management's guidance range of $6.75 billion to $7.55 billion. Non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) stood at $2.38, within the company's $2.11 to $2.47 guidance range. However, the company booked a 40% decline in GAAP EPS due in large part to a significant overseas tax impact.

Metric Fiscal Q1 2025 Fiscal Q1 2025 Management Guidance Fiscal Q1 2024 % Change Non-GAAP EPS $2.38 $2.11 to $2.47 $2.13 11.7% Revenue $7.17 billion $6.75 billion to $7.55 billion $6.71 billion 6.8% Non-GAAP operating margin 30.6% N/A 29.5% 110 basis points Non-GAAP free cash flow $544 million N/A $2.10 billion (74%)

Company Overview

Applied Materials plays a foundational role in the semiconductor and display sectors, providing a comprehensive portfolio of essential equipment, services, and software for chipmaking and display manufacturing. During a period of burgeoning demand for high-end semiconductors, its semiconductor systems segment plays a critical role. This segment provides the large majority of Applied Materials' revenues.

In recent times, Applied Materials has placed particular emphasis on bolstering its global service network, primarily through its applied global services (AGS) division. AGS is key to ongoing customer support and recurring revenue, ensuring the operational efficiency and enhanced performance of its systems. Supporting over 200 locations globally, AGS maintains a service contract renewal rate exceeding 90%, highlighting its strength in fostering long-term customer relationships.

Quarterly Highlights

In the fiscal quarter, which ended Jan. 26, Applied Materials' semiconductor systems segment booked revenue of $5.36 billion, up 9% from the previous year. This segment remains pivotal due to expanding demand in areas like AI, IoT, and 5G. The AGS segment also reported record revenue of $1.59 billion, an 8% increase from last year.

However, the display segment's revenue declined by 25% to $183 million. This drop was attributed to weak end-market demand. Consistent efforts to innovate and refresh the segment's product offerings will be vital to reverse this trend.

The company faced a 41% decrease in GAAP net income attributable primarily to a $644 million tax expense from deferred tax adjustments in Singapore. However, Applied Material's non-GAAP net income increased by 9% to $1.95 billion. Moreover, the company returned $1.644 billion to shareholders ($1.318 billion in stock repurchases and $326 million via dividends), despite a sizable reduction in non-GAAP free cash flow to $544 million.

Regionally, China's contribution to revenue was 31%, a drop from 45% last year, due to continued export restrictions. Conversely, Korea and Taiwan registered substantial revenue increases to 23% and 17%, respectively, underscoring their growing importance in the company's geographic revenue mix.

Looking Ahead

Management forecasts fiscal 2025 Q2 revenue of $6.7 billion to $7.5 billion, marginally lower than its guidance for Q1. Addressing U.S. export restrictions affecting the China market remains a priority, with strategic adjustments being formulated to ensure continued market presence.

Investors should watch for how Applied Materials maneuvers through the current geopolitical challenges and capitalizes on the growth opportunities presented by expanding AI-driven demand.

