Applied Materials forecasts third-quarter sales above estimates

May 20 (Reuters) - Applied Materials Inc AMAT.O forecast third-quarter sales above analysts' estimates on Thursday, betting on sustained demand for its semiconductor manufacturing tools against the backdrop of a global chip shortage and efforts in several countries to subsidize chip factories.

The company expects current-quarter net sales of $5.92 billion, plus or minus $200 million, compared with estimates of $5.54 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((tiyashi.datta@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.