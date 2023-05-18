News & Insights

US Markets
AMAT

Applied Materials forecasts third-quarter revenue above estimates

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

May 18, 2023 — 04:09 pm EDT

Written by Tiyashi Datta for Reuters ->

Add details on results in paragraph 5, background in paragraphs 2-3

May 18 (Reuters) - Chip tools maker Applied Materials Inc AMAT.O forecast third-quarter revenue above market estimates on Thursday, as chipmakers expand production plans to meet a global shortage felt by electronics and auto manufacturers.

Even though consumer-driven markets, including PCs and smartphones remain weak, demand from artificial intelligence and automotive sectors is giving Applied Materials the much-needed boost amid a slow economy.

Companies such as KLA Corp KLAC.O, Applied Materials and Lam Research Corp LRCX.O are also gaining from chipmakers rushing to invest more in new factories in the United States and Europe, encouraged by rising use of semiconductors and generous subsidies aiming to boost domestic chip production.

Applied Materials forecast third-quarter revenue of $6.15 billion, plus or minus $400 million, compared with analysts' estimates of $6.02 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

The company posted second-quarter revenue of $6.63 billion, compared with estimates of $6.38 billion.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((tiyashi.datta@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMAT
KLAC
LRCX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.