US Markets

Applied Materials forecasts second-quarter revenue, profit above estimates

Contributor
Amal S Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HANDOUT

Chip gear maker Applied Materials Inc forecast second-quarter revenue and profit above Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, as a global roll out of 5G mobile technology led to higher demand for semiconductor equipment.

Adds details from release, shares

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Chip gear maker Applied Materials Inc AMAT.O forecast second-quarter revenue and profit above Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, as a global roll out of 5G mobile technology led to higher demand for semiconductor equipment.

Revenue from the company's semiconductor systems segment, which supplies gears to chip makers, rose 24% to $2.81 billion, beating analysts' estimates of $2.77 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

While sales from its business that makes flat panel displays for televisions, PCs and smartphones, fell 34.5% to $332 million in the quarter.

Revenue from China rose 31.4% to $1.27 billion in the first quarter, contributing 30.5% to the company's overall revenue.

For the second-quarter, the company expects revenue of $4.34 billion, plus or minus $200 million, above analysts' expectations of $4.05 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company expects adjusted profit to be in the range of 98 cents per share to $1.10 per share, higher than analysts' estimates of 92 cents.

Revenue for the first quarter ended Dec. 31, rose about 11% to $4.16 billion, beating analysts' average estimate of $4.11 billion.

The company's net income rose to $892 million, or 96 cents per share, from $771 million, or 80 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 98 cents, beating analysts' average estimate of 93 cents.

Shares of the company, which rose nearly 86% in 2019, were up 1.1% in extended trading.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular