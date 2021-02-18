Applied Materials forecasts second-quarter revenue above estimates

Adds forecast details

Feb 18 (Reuters) - eb 18 (Reuters) - Applied Materials Inc AMAT.O forecast second-quarter revenue above market expectations on Thursday, as demand for its semiconductor manufacturing tools picks up from a pandemic-driven slump.

The chip-gear maker is beginning to benefit from the coronavirus-induced digital transformation and a surge in 5G adoption.

The company expects revenue of $5.39 billion, plus or minus $200 million in the current quarter, above analysts' expectations of $4.96 billion.

The semiconductor industry suffered a global supply shortage that disrupted production at many automotive factories and limited revenue growth at chip designers such as Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O and Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.O.

The company's quarterly net sales rose 24% to $5.16 billion, above analysts' average estimate of $4.97 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((tiyashi.datta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.