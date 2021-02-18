US Markets
AMAT

Applied Materials forecasts second-quarter revenue above estimates

Contributor
Tiyashi Datta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HANDOUT

Applied Materials Inc forecast second-quarter revenue above Wall street estimates on Thursday, as demand for its semiconductor manufacturing tools rebounds following a slump due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Applied Materials Inc AMAT.O forecast second-quarter revenue above Wall street estimates on Thursday, as demand for its semiconductor manufacturing tools rebounds following a slump due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the current quarter, the company expects revenue of $5.39 billion, plus or minus $200 million, above analysts' expectations of $4.96 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((tiyashi.datta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMAT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More