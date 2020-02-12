US Markets

Applied Materials forecasts current quarter revenue, profit above estimates

Contributor
Amal S Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HANDOUT

Chip gear maker Applied Materials Inc forecast second-quarter revenue and profit above Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, as clients upgraded their semiconductor equipment ahead of a global 5G roll out.

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Chip gear maker Applied Materials Inc AMAT.O forecast second-quarter revenue and profit above Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, as clients upgraded their semiconductor equipment ahead of a global 5G roll out.

For the current-quarter, the company expects revenue of $4.34 billion, plus or minus $200 million, above analysts' expectations of $4.05 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company expects adjusted profit to be in the range of 98 cents per share to $1.10 per share, higher than analysts' estimates of 92 cents.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular