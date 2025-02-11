APPLIED MATERIALS Earnings Preview: Recent $AMAT Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

APPLIED MATERIALS ($AMAT) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $7,285,921,557 and earnings of $2.33 per share.

APPLIED MATERIALS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 948 institutional investors add shares of APPLIED MATERIALS stock to their portfolio, and 1,147 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

APPLIED MATERIALS Government Contracts

We have seen $69,068 of award payments to $AMAT over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

APPLIED MATERIALS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AMAT stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMAT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

