Applied Materials (DB:AP2) Price Target Increased by 27.49% to 198.66

The average one-year price target for Applied Materials (DB:AP2) has been revised to 198.66 / share. This is an increase of 27.49% from the prior estimate of 155.83 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 133.89 to a high of 243.17 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.37% from the latest reported closing price of 185.02 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3249 funds or institutions reporting positions in Applied Materials. This is an increase of 186 owner(s) or 6.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AP2 is 0.57%, a decrease of 2.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.26% to 771,791K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 26,387K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,753K shares, representing a decrease of 39.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AP2 by 24.54% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26,041K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,358K shares, representing a decrease of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AP2 by 1.77% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 22,005K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,323K shares, representing an increase of 3.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AP2 by 6.73% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,178K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,122K shares, representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AP2 by 1.65% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 18,284K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,433K shares, representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AP2 by 1.93% over the last quarter.

