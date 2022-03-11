Applied Materials Board Approves $6 Bln Share Buyback

(RTTNews) - Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) said that its board has approved a new $6 billion share repurchase authorization, supplementing the previous authorization which had $3.2 billion remaining at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2022.

In addition, the board approved an 8.3-percent increase in the quarterly cash dividend from $0.24 to $0.26 per share, marking the fifth consecutive annual dividend increase.

The dividend is payable on June 16, 2022 to shareholders of record as of May 26, 2022.

