Applied Materials (BIT:1AMAT) Price Target Increased by 25.42% to 350.60

The average one-year price target for Applied Materials (BIT:1AMAT) has been revised to €350.60 / share. This is an increase of 25.42% from the prior estimate of €279.54 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €235.18 to a high of €417.87 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.03% from the latest reported closing price of €333.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,453 funds or institutions reporting positions in Applied Materials. This is an decrease of 189 owner(s) or 5.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1AMAT is 0.48%, an increase of 2.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.30% to 709,768K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 32,707K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,878K shares , representing an increase of 54.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1AMAT by 171.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,803K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,656K shares , representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1AMAT by 13.20% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,062K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,582K shares , representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1AMAT by 14.46% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 18,609K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,938K shares , representing a decrease of 12.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1AMAT by 42.48% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 16,558K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,732K shares , representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1AMAT by 5.21% over the last quarter.

