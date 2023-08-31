Applied Materials (BER:AP2) Price Target Increased by 8.96% to 144.01

The average one-year price target for Applied Materials (BER:AP2) has been revised to 144.01 / share. This is an increase of 8.96% from the prior estimate of 132.17 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 80.84 to a high of 169.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.41% from the latest reported closing price of 132.84 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3004 funds or institutions reporting positions in Applied Materials. This is an increase of 56 owner(s) or 1.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AP2 is 0.58%, an increase of 6.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.27% to 758,456K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 36,698K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,833K shares, representing an increase of 10.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AP2 by 22.39% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26,358K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,164K shares, representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AP2 by 9.37% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 20,883K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,722K shares, representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AP2 by 11.22% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,122K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,673K shares, representing an increase of 2.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AP2 by 9.01% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 16,991K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,871K shares, representing an increase of 6.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AP2 by 13.96% over the last quarter.

