Applied Materials Appoints Brice Hill As New CFO

(RTTNews) - Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) announced Monday that Brice Hill has joined the company as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Hill succeeds interim CFO Bob Halliday who will remain with Applied Materials to support a smooth transition and resume his role as a corporate vice president and advisor.

Hill brings in 25 years of finance leadership experience within the semiconductor industry. He was most recently the Executive Vice President and CFO of Xilinx, Inc.

Hill was previously the finance leader of many of Intel Corp.'s largest businesses and functions for more than two decades, including as CFO and Chief Operating Officer of the Technology, Systems and Core Engineering Group. Prior to Intel, Hill worked at General Motors Corp. in various finance positions.

