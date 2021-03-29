Markets
AMAT

Applied Materials Announces Termination Of Kokusai Electric Purchase Agreement - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) announced Monday that the amended Kokusai Electric Corp. share purchase agreement with KKR HKE Investment L.P. was terminated as of March 19, 2021 as Applied did not receive confirmation of timely approval from the regulator in China. Applied is paying KKR a termination fee of $154 million in cash.

Based in Tokyo, Kokusai Electric is a provider of high-productivity batch processing systems and services for memory, foundry and logic customers.

In July 2019, Applied Materials agreed to buy Kokusai Electric Corp. from KKR for $2.2 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMAT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular