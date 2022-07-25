Applied Materials (AMAT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Applied Materials (AMAT) closed the most recent trading day at $101, moving -0.66% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.06%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of chipmaking equipment had gained 4.43% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 13.84% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 5.55% in that time.

Applied Materials will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Applied Materials is projected to report earnings of $1.78 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 6.32%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.26 billion, up 0.99% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.43 per share and revenue of $25.46 billion. These totals would mark changes of +8.63% and +10.4%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Applied Materials. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.76% lower. Applied Materials is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Applied Materials currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.68. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.82.

Investors should also note that AMAT has a PEG ratio of 1.64 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.64 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

