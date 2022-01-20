Applied Materials (AMAT) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $139.25, changing hands as low as $138.56 per share. Applied Materials, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMAT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AMAT's low point in its 52 week range is $96.07 per share, with $167.06 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $139.15. The AMAT DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.