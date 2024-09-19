Applied Materials (AMAT) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $196.93, changing hands as high as $198.33 per share. Applied Materials, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMAT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AMAT's low point in its 52 week range is $129.21 per share, with $255.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $196.71. The AMAT DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

