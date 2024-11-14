Applied Materials (AMAT) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Applied Materials (AMAT) reported $7.05 billion in revenue for the quarter ended October 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.8%. EPS of $2.32 for the same period compares to $2.12 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.94 billion, representing a surprise of +1.52%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.42%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.18.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Applied Materials performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Sales- Corporate and Other : $18 million compared to the $25.74 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -74.7% year over year.

: $18 million compared to the $25.74 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -74.7% year over year. Net Sales- Semiconductor Systems : $5.18 billion compared to the $5.11 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6% year over year.

: $5.18 billion compared to the $5.11 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6% year over year. Net Sales- Display and Adjacent Markets : $211 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $200.21 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -29.2%.

: $211 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $200.21 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -29.2%. Net Sales- Applied Global Services: $1.64 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.61 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.4%.

Shares of Applied Materials have returned -1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

